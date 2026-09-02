Opinion

STIRLING: France, Carney, and the green cartel — the real culprits behind the US-Canada ‘trade war’

While politicians blame Washington, overlooked climate policies and radical net-zero mandates are poisoning cross-border trade.
Climate Cartel
Climate CartelImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Donald Trump
France
Mark Carney
Tariffs
Opinion
Opinion Column
Trade War
cross border trade
climate cartel
Net Zero Alliance
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