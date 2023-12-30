Opinion

STIRLING: Have you been greenwashed by your government lately?

At the left, the King's Cave on the Isle of Arran, where Robert the Bruce supposedly was inspired to keep going by a spider's persistence. The caves were actually formed 6-10,000 years ago by wave action, when sea levels were some 4 metres higher
At the left, the King's Cave on the Isle of Arran, where Robert the Bruce supposedly was inspired to keep going by a spider's persistence. The caves were actually formed 6-10,000 years ago by wave action, when sea levels were some 4 metres higherAlistair MacMillan
Loading content, please wait...
Climate Change
rising sea levels
King's Caves
glaciers
greenwashing
Raising the bar in the fight against the climate crisis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news