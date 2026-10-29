Opinion

STIRLING: I removed the climate emergency sign at committee — now let’s challenge it in federal court

Activist networks are using the courts to bypass democracy and push a net-zero agenda.
A climate lawsuit brings competing visions of Canada’s energy future before the courts.
A climate lawsuit brings competing visions of Canada’s energy future before the courts.Image courtesy of AI
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