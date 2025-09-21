Opinion

STIRLING: Is UNDRIP affecting Canada’s foreign policy on Palestinian statehood and Israel?

UNDRIP, Hamas, and the New Axis of Activism: Why Canada’s Recognition of Palestine May Trigger a Homegrown Sovereignty Crisis
An indigenous counter-protester at an Alberta independence rally at the Alberta Legislature in May, 2025
An indigenous counter-protester at an Alberta independence rally at the Alberta Legislature in May, 2025James Snell, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Indigenous
Land Back
Undrip
Foreign Policy
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news