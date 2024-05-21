Michelle Stirling explores Egypt's conflicted position, as Israel confronts terrorism in Gaza. It is now apparent that Hamas is actively replenished by a network of tunnels that stretches into Egyptian territory.
Michelle Stirling explores Egypt's conflicted position, as Israel confronts terrorism in Gaza. It is now apparent that Hamas is actively replenished by a network of tunnels that stretches into Egyptian territory.Israel Defence Force
Opinion

STIRLING: Israel Rafah raids expose secret ways that Egypt aids Hamas

Loading content, please wait...
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly
Hamas tunnels connect to Egypt
Egypt-Israel peace treaty in danger?
Israel war with Hamas poses huge problems for Egypt
Begin-Sadat Cdentre for Strategic Studies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news