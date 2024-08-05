Opinion

STIRLING: Jail climate activists who break the law

Wilful ignorance should be no defence
Geriatric ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists attempt to break glass encasing original Magna Carta at British Library
Geriatric ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists attempt to break glass encasing original Magna Carta at British Library
Loading content, please wait...
Just Stop Oil
Offences by anti-oil activists
Tzeporah Berman

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news