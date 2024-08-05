STIRLING: Jail climate activists who break the law

Twenty one groups, 12 Countries ,19 Airports. Just Stop Oil and Last Generation are claiming that “oil kills” and they are ramping up the rhetoric to phase-out fossil fuels by creating mayhem at airports around the world, imposing their world view on others. They want to force governments to sign the “Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.” the brainchild of #TarSandsCampaign eco-warrior, Tzeporah Berman.Recently in the UK, a number of Just Stop Oil protestors were sentenced to four and five years in jail for participating in a civil disobedience by blocking traffic on a major highway, though the judge focussed on the conspiratorial Zoom call, where they planned a much larger shutdown of major highways. Similarly, Last Generation Canada invited people to participate in an international Zoom call on July 4th, 2024 with special guest Tzeporah Berman wherein they would be able to connect with people who were going to take action, hear about their plans and find out how to become involved.These kids are scared. Scared enough to hurt themselves, outrage the public, and maybe end up spending years in jail. The mother of ‘Cressida,’ one of the Just Stop Oil activists who will be jailed for 4 years tearfully claimed how wonderful her daughter is and doesn’t deserve to be in jail for saving the planet. Her mom claimed that once Cressida heard ‘the science’ from an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scientist, she knew she had to act. The dystopian claims of that unnamed scientist are stated on line in a May 2024 edition of The Guardian, a journal renowned for its climate alarmism..“I expect a semi-dystopian future with substantial pain and suffering for the people of the global south,” said a South African scientist who chose not to be named…So, one unnamed scientist. How about consulting with the CLINTEL international network of over 1900 scientists and scholars who say there is no climate emergency; that we do have time?Last Generation’s climate information is distorted.“We've been told by the UN that we have less than 2 years to save humanity - and it barely cracks CBC news.”It seems the Last Generation is unaware that scientist Jim Skea, chair of the IPCC stated clearly in July of 2023 that there is no existential threat in surpassing the political target of less than 1.5 degree Celsius of warming.Apparently Last Generation, their friends at Just Stop Oil, and their fossil-fuel phase-out Pied Piper, Tzeporah Berman, have missed or ignored this statement.Equally distorted is their letter of ultimatum in which they demand a National Firefighting Agency of 50,000 strong “…to handle the impacts of the climate crisis now.”Their anxiety will be relieved when they learn wildfires are integral to our natural world. And according to IPCC AR6 Physical Sciences Working Group I report, wildfires are not attributable to human-induced climate change.It's clear that these groups are proxies for the interests behind the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty and that they will exploit any wildfire to make their case.And certainly, the Jasper National Park wildfire, an international story, is the perfect set-up for their demands.But the Jasper wildfire was not caused by climate change. It became such an inferno due to decades of Green Utopian ‘natural’ management of the park, leading to a huge build up of fuel load. It was not if, but when the fire would happen. It turns out that Banff is also ‘primed to burn.’What we need is to mitigate the risk of wildfire BEFORE it happens by persistently removing dead wood from the Mountain Pine Beetle infestation by either logging it or burning it. For that, for wildfire fighting and for evacuations, we need fossil fuels.Tzeporah Berman led the foreign-funded War in the Woods for decades, which decimated the BC forestry industry. She led the economically destructive Tar Sands Campaign against the Alberta oil sands. She’s leading these kids in damaging the struggling post-COVID aviation industries!And now she is trying to lead the world into degrowth and depopulation. The West is now vulnerable to encroachments by BRICS nations who dismiss climate hysteria out of hand. In fact, some of them may be behind this very treaty — either to exploit it through aggressive trade competition, or with aggressive military action. To wage war, you need oil, too.Just stop these groups from enacting their conspiracies and destroying Western Civilization. When they break the law, just put them in jail.