Opinion

STIRLING: Jordan Peterson never questioned the Sugarcane movie — he should have

The Oscar-nominated documentary and Jordan Peterson's interview helped popularize incendiary residential school claims that were never subjected to serious scrutiny.
Dr. Jordan Peterson
Dr. Jordan PetersonScreenshot/Twitter
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Jordan Peterson
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