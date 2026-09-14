Opinion

STIRLING: Make Ottawa the net-zero guinea pig for the ‘Elbows Up’ climate mayors

While millions line up at food banks, out-of-touch urban politicians are gambling billions on green fantasies without asking a single taxpayer.
A Brighter Tomorrow?
A Brighter Tomorrow?Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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