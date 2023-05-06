Mark Carney

Mark Carney is arguably one of the most powerful men in Canada. As former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, past WEF trustee, UN Climate Envoy, chair of Brookfield Asset Management, and with a resume dotted with directorships, chairs and advisory positions in prestigious companies, non-governmental organizations and think tanks, he must know everyone who is anyone.

So, it is curious and disturbing Carney has not said a word to dispute the claims of genocide at Indian Residential Schools in Canada. Now, as chair of the Advisory Board of Canada 2020, with their “Economic Reconciliation Conference; Indigenous-led Economy Reconciliation” event coming up May 16, 2023, it would be nice to hear him defend his father’s legacy as an eminent historian on Indian Residential Schools, as a former principal and superintendent of School Programs in the NWT, and the Alberta Catholic School Board Trustees executive director.

