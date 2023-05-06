Mark Carney is arguably one of the most powerful men in Canada. As former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, past WEF trustee, UN Climate Envoy, chair of Brookfield Asset Management, and with a resume dotted with directorships, chairs and advisory positions in prestigious companies, non-governmental organizations and think tanks, he must know everyone who is anyone.
So, it is curious and disturbing Carney has not said a word to dispute the claims of genocide at Indian Residential Schools in Canada. Now, as chair of the Advisory Board of Canada 2020, with their “Economic Reconciliation Conference; Indigenous-led Economy Reconciliation” event coming up May 16, 2023, it would be nice to hear him defend his father’s legacy as an eminent historian on Indian Residential Schools, as a former principal and superintendent of School Programs in the NWT, and the Alberta Catholic School Board Trustees executive director.
Carney must be aware of the clever switch that Beijing pulled on Canada at the UN. As Canada and several other nations attempted to launch a UN investigation into China’s human rights record, defined as genocide by the US, against the Muslim Uyghur people of the autonomous Xinjiang Province, China cleverly flipped the incendiary story of the Kamloops Residential Schools unmarked graves into a claim Canada committed genocide.
Canada has already been visited by José Francisco Cali Tzay, the UN Special Rapporteur on Indigenous Peoples. He called residential schools ‘an appalling legacy’ in his preliminary statements, a claim which is not supported by Robert Carney’s historical work.
So, before Cali Tzay’s report comes out in September, perhaps Mark Carney can testify about his father’s legacy and historical research which shows Canada’s Indian Residential Schools were the local social services hub. From Robert Carney’s review article of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples:
“The fact is in addition to providing basic schooling and training related to local resource use, they [Indian Residential Schools] served native communities in other ways. It would have been fair to acknowledge many traditional boarding schools, in some cases well into the twentieth century, took in sick, dying, abandoned, orphaned, physically and mentally handicapped children, from newborns to late adolescents, as well as adults who asked for refuge and other forms of assistance.”
Another excellent work by Robert Carney is Aboriginal Residential Schools Before Confederation: The Early Experience. This paper shows the development of residential schools and presents evidence that shows the schools maintained and even taught aboriginal languages and culture.
As an economist, Mark Carney must be aware of the substantial impact of the foreign-funded Tar Sands Campaign against Canada. Statements in the 9th Annual Report of the International Funders for Indigenous Peoples show some indigenous groups were co-opted to join the radical Environmental Non-Governmental Organizations behind the Tar Sands Campaign. Similarly, the #ShutDownCanada blockade that began in January of 2020, just before COVID lockdowns, appears to have been part of a continuation of that economic trade war against Canada.
With all the many questions today about Chinese interference in Canadian elections, questions must be asked about China’s exploitation of Indian Residential School graveyard stories at the UN, and whether or not Chinese influence extends into these first nations as well, directly or via proxies.
All across Canada, First Nations bands and reserve lands sit on or adjacent to critical mineral reserves. For the Chinese, in terms of geopolitical strategy, this would offer the players of ‘GO’ an instant territorial win. While some First Nations want resource development as a means of creating real jobs and eliminating poverty on reserves, others seem to be tempted by ENGOs to simply become land or water guardians selling “Nature Climate Solutions” — carbon credits — and blocking other resource or critical mineral development.
In the indigenous community, the ‘land back’ movement has gained momentum. Recently, angry young indigenous people blocked downtown Winnipeg chanting “No pride in genocide.”
Canada is at risk of being torn apart by rage and violence stemming from China’s clever geopolitical game of ‘genocide GO.’
Canada may be condemned as guilty of genocide by the UN Special Rapporteur this September! After all, the House of Commons voted unanimously to make us all guilty of this charge on Oct. 27, 2022. Pretty hard to shrug that off. Meanwhile China gets off the hook for its brutality against a million Uyghurs.
What will the UN rapporteur’s proposed reparations be? Land back? All of it? What other consequences could explode from this distortion of Canadian history? Another #ShutDownCanada? Random arson? Or worse?
Carney’s silence about his father’s historical knowledge of Indian Residential Schools is curious indeed. Mark could mitigate all these potential risks and help alleviate the pain and rage in the hearts of so many people by simply speaking up and presenting the fine work of his historian father, Robert Carney. Carney the elder clearly shows why facts and evidence matter when it comes to historical claims.
Michelle Stirling is a member of the Canadian Association of Journalists. She researched, wrote, and co-produced historical shows about Southern Alberta under the supervision of Dr. Hugh Dempsey, then curator of the Glenbow Museum.
