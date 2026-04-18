STIRLING: Net zero by force — how war in the Middle East is fulfilling the darkest dreams of climate extremists

Climate activists should be rejoicing over the war in Iran and the subsequent closure/constraints on the shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Supertankers of oil, natural gas shipped as Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), and container ships of various chemicals required for everything from copper processing to fertilizer are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, surrounded by mines or military threats and toll fees, demanded by Iran for safe passage.The ongoing conflict in Iran has fulfilled the aspirations of climate activists by significantly reducing fossil fuel consumption and decreasing fertilizer and agricultural practices within a matter of weeks. As Professor Samuel Furfari writes in “The Truth About the COPs: 30 years of illusions,” the “Conference of the Parties” (a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — UNFCCC), climate conferences held over the past three decades, which were ostensibly designed to mitigate emissions, resulted in an unprecedented surge in global emissions by 65%.Now, with 20% of global oil and 20% of LNG supplies constrained by issues in the Strait of Hormuz, along with the destruction of key production facilities in Gulf states, there will be a dramatic drop in emissions. There will be significant global consequences, some of which are outlined in a guest post on Robert Malone’s popular Substack. Many countries have no Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) at all, though years ago the IEA had instructed importing countries to have a 90-day reserve on hand. Asian countries and Australia will be hardest hit by this disruption. China appears to have stocked up last year in anticipation of some kind of geopolitical disruption, according to “The Merchant’s News.”Lack of crucial manufacturing elements produced in the Gulf, like sulphur for processing copper, urea for fertilizer production, helium for chip production, all blockaded or constrained, will lead to unavoidable global impacts on food production and all forms of manufacturing, technology, and transportation..Climate activists who campaigned against fossil fuels for years, targeting jet travel for one thing, will be happy to know that Europe is almost out of jet fuel. These same climate activists are slated to fly to Santa Marta, Colombia, for an April 28 gab fest about Tzeporah Berman’s “Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty.” Berman penned an op-ed for the Globe and Mail, published on April 10, entitled “Canada is drifting toward petrostate politics, even in BC.”In her op-ed, Berman falsely claims that the Canadian government paid $1 billion to Norway’s Equinor to develop offshore oil resources in Bay du Nord; in fact, that money goes to the UN. Berman denounces oil and gas companies for being high earners when all they are doing is selling products that are in demand by everyone worldwide. If people would just stop using oil, natural gas, and coal, there would be no market for them.But as we are about to experience, with crushing reality, the modern world runs on oil, natural gas, and coal. Though Berman makes an argument for the implementation of renewables over fossil fuels, I wonder how she would power her jet for her trip to Santa Marta, Colombia?In fact, I wonder if the climate activists who plan to get there will be able to find a flight. Or worse, if they find a flight to Colombia, will they be able to get back home? Colombia experienced a jet fuel shortage in 2024 due to a power outage at a domestic refinery. Domestic supply in Canada is also at risk, but for climate activists from Europe, where travel might include a number of connections, they may find themselves stuck along the way, or on the return leg, as fuel shortages hit..This would be delicious irony, of course. It would be nice to see them experience the consequences of their long-demanded goals.Yes, climate activists, ironically, should be thanking President Trump’s initiative to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons — not only for the security of humankind — but also for making their fossil fuel reduction and climate dreams come true.Dramatic reduction of oil and gas use worldwide will speed up deindustrialization, especially in Europe, which may, unexpectedly and painfully, reach its net zero targets simply due to lack of energy from any source at any price.On top of this, there will be global limitations on fuel and agrichemicals for planting crops and harvesting. Due to fertilizer reductions, there will be reduced crop outputs. This will lead to famine in many parts of the world, achieving yet another sickening ‘glorious goal’ of the climate cult — depopulation..I anticipate that Tzeporah Berman, living in temperate British Columbia, where you can manage with a heat pump during winter, may still come to appreciate the value of dirty old fuel like marine and truck diesel. A 2020 analysis shows that some 84% of BC’s food imports arrive by truck via the Pacific Highway and Aldergrove border crossing from the US. No diesel, no shipments by trucks. No diesel, no planting. No diesel, no harvest. No harvest, no food. Then, chaos.Climate activism pales in the face of this truly global crisis. After 30 years of climate fantasy, flying thousands of anti-fossil fuel activists to COP conferences every year, now we will all face a cruel reality they have denied. Climate fanatics like Berman are whining about Canada and BC being petro-states, when this blessing of natural resources ensures that we may make it through this energy crisis with less damage, death, and destruction.That is no thanks to the Climateers. All thanks to Big Oil and our energy workers.