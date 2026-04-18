Opinion

STIRLING: Net zero by force — how war in the Middle East is fulfilling the darkest dreams of climate extremists

With 20% of global oil and LNG under blockade, the world is entering a brutal era of ‘accidental’ decarbonization that exposes the lethal fantasy of a world without Big Oil.
The Strait of Hormuz, global choke point for oil shipments
The Strait of Hormuz, global choke point for oil shipments Google Maps
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Oil
Net Zero
Lng
Middle East
Fertilizer
Opinion
Opinion Column
climate activists

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