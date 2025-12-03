Opinion

STIRLING: Net zero or net lies? Inside the climate industry’s war on free speech

UN officials, government-funded NGOs, and activist doctors demand a fossil-fuel phase-out — while relying on fossil fuels for their own travel, tools, and technologies.
Net Zero, Net Lies
Net Zero, Net LiesImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Net Zero
Opinion
Opinion Column
2030 climate agenda
climate hoax
COP30
net lies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news