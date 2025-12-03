STIRLING: Net zero or net lies? Inside the climate industry’s war on free speech

Can they gaslight us anymore than this?At the opening of the COP30 climate conference in Belem, Brazil’s President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, declared it would be “the COP of truth,” and would act to “safeguard public trust in climate policy.”From the get-go, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell misled the public, claiming in his opening speech, “The emissions curve has been bent downwards. Because of what was agreed in halls like this, with governments legislating, and markets responding.”.MAUSER: Ottawa’s gun ‘buyback’ program will cost billions and for no good reason.As Professor Samuel Furfari reports in his new book “The Truth About the COPs: 30 years of illusions,” emissions have risen 65% since the first COP conference in 1992.Stiell’s counterfactual claim certainly does not instill “public trust in climate policy.”How is public trust instilled when one of the main proponents of Canada joining the UNESCO-supported Global Climate Change Information Integrity Initiative is Equiterre, the largest environmental group in Quebec, co-founded by Stephen Guilbeault, Canada’s former Minister of Environment and Climate Change?.The latest CRA filing shows that of Equiterre’s $8.5 million in revenues, some $800,000 came from the federal government and some $1.9 million from provincial/territorial governments. Your tax dollars are funding a so-called charity to shut you up on climate change!.On December 8, 2020, journalist and author Donna Laframboise gave a presentation entitled “Climate activism: Undermining free speech, free thought & free choice,” in a presentation for the Friends of Science Society (where I am the Communications Manager). In her presentation, she points out a UNESCO publication of 2019 that proposed that international criminal law be expanded to include ‘postericide’ so that those deemed to be ‘denying’ or ‘delaying’ climate action could be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court — a venue normally reserved for perpetrators of genocide. How sinister! Climate science is supposed to be about inquiry, not compliance.Of course, climate activists and the climate industrial complex don’t want people like me spilling the beans that if you want to triple renewables, as is the COP30 goal, then you will probably quadruple the use of fossil fuels relative to the production of those renewables. Renewables are made from many different minerals that need mining and processing. Mining uses ~10% of the world’s energy. Renewables need structures like steel towers for wind turbines and aluminum frames for solar panels — production of these metals is energy intensive (e.g. blast furnaces and forges for steel and smelters for aluminum), are created often using coal in high-temperature blast furnaces using tons of metallurgic coal. The devices themselves, like resins used to bind fibreglass for wind turbine blades, incorporate resins and fibreglass, byproducts of natural gas..EDITORIAL: The federalists unwittingly triggered an independence referendum. They may not like the question it asks.A signatory party to the Equiterre push for Canada to sign on to the climate censorship initiative are the CAPE doctors — Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment. This merry band can be seen flopping about at COP30 in time to a droning hip-hop tune about phasing out fossil fuels. “Are we all just fools, make some noise if you think we should stop fossil fuels.” Uncomfortable truth. There’s no modern medicine without fossil fuels, so it seems that these doctors want to retreat into the world of kitchen table surgery and home remedies. That would put most of their medical colleagues, like anesthesiologists, X-ray, CT scanner, MRI operators, and even Big Pharma, out of work. There are no pharmaceuticals, no sterile bandages, no sterile single-use plastics, and no hip or knee replacement parts without fossil fuels. And… you can’t run a modern hospital without them, unless your hospital is hooked up to a nuclear power plant or a hydro dam, neither of which can exist without using fossil fuels for their construction..Needless to say, these fossil fuel phase-out, climate censorship advocates all flew (using jet fuel) to Belem and back, and all the CAPE doctor props of giant lungs were made from … plastic.Climate activists don’t want anyone to know this, for some reason. Is it because this information shatters the Net Zero illusion to the core?.OLDCORN: Religious freedom is not a bargaining chip for Carney's minority government Liberals.So, there you have it. Climate “truth” from COP30. Misleading the public into a net zero dark age of witch hunts and blind ignorance. They want me to be censored for pointing all of this out to you. Hey CAPE doctors, UNESCO, and Equiterre! Sunlight is the best medicine and disinfectant.