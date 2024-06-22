Opinion

STIRLING: No, Canada's not on fire!

Writer Michelle Stirling notes that over the years, volcanoes have had significant effects on climate. In our own times, the ongoing Hunga Tonga event has so far pumped an estimated 146 metric megatons into the atmosphere, contributing to a global warming trend.
Writer Michelle Stirling notes that over the years, volcanoes have had significant effects on climate. In our own times, the ongoing Hunga Tonga event has so far pumped an estimated 146 metric megatons into the atmosphere, contributing to a global warming trend. Maxar
Loading content, please wait...
Hunga Tonga volcano
volcanic eruptions contribute to warming trend
Holocene warming

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news