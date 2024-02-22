Opinion

STIRLING: No cars here, get out and walk

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is allegedly a keen cyclist. However, as columnist Michelle Stirling points out, not everybody is and his anti-roads announcement is painfully out of touch with the realities of life in Canada
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is allegedly a keen cyclist. However, as columnist Michelle Stirling points out, not everybody is and his anti-roads announcement is painfully out of touch with the realities of life in CanadaImage courtesy of CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Century Initiative
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
Paris Agreement
getting cars off the road
Legislating the Impossible Dream
Bill C-12
Vaclav Smil

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news