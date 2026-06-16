STIRLING: Permanent People’s Tribunal — adding fuel to the Indian residential school fire

There’s been little media coverage of the recent Permanent People’s Tribunal (PPT), which issued an interim report condemning Canada as being guilty of genocide, ‘continuing genocide,’ and crimes against humanity. Heady accusations after just four days of hearings from a select group of Aboriginal industry activists, with no party speaking for the defence of Canada! I say this defies all principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), regarding presumption of innocence, fair trial, and, with regard to their condemnation of ‘residential school denialism,’ defies the UDHR articles on freedom of speech and religion.Media reports, like that of Terry Newman of the National Post (which offers an excellent overview), tended to pass this off as a group of activists with no legal standing. I see a danger in dismissing this group. People have forgotten that our new strategic partner, China, accused Canada of genocide and human rights crimes on June 22, 2021. That was the day after UNDRIP received Royal Assent. UNDRIP = land back claims. China and its despot allies of Russia, Iran, North Korea, Belarus, Syria, and Venezuela, presented their case to the UN Human Rights Panel in Geneva, citing as evidence the now infamous May 27, 2021, Kamloops Indian Band’s claim of finding the human remains of ‘215’ children.I always thought there was something fishy about the timing and how quickly this coalition came together to issue their demand for an independent investigation into Canada. To me, it feels like a trap is being set. The tab to date for indigenous payouts is $60 billion and rising, as Tom Flanagan explains in “From Reconciliation to Reparations: Exploiting a Noble Idea.” Recall that indigenous people make up just 1.8 million people of Canada’s 41 million. Indigenous land back activists see such payouts as ‘rent’ on so-called stolen land; taxpayers wonder when or if there’s an end to reconciliation..So, at the end of May, the Permanent People’s Tribunal (PPT) convened in Montreal to pass judgement on Canada and its treatment of indigenous people. The Tribunal was asked to come to Canada by a small charity unrepresentative of 41 million Canadians, the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM), which had a prior connection to Kimberly Murray. Kimberly Murray was Canada’s appointed Special Interlocutor on Missing Children and Unmarked Graves related to Indian Residential Schools. She was given a 2-year mission (with a later half-year extension) and a $10.4 million budget to produce reports based on ‘sharing circles’ with former residential school students, in an effort to confirm allegations of missing children. Previously, Murray had been Executive Director of the $70 million Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and in an affidavit, claimed that she had written all the reports. Thus, a one-woman show.As Special Interlocutor, she produced a series of ever more hysterical reports, going from describing various case studies (most of the children had died of Tuberculosis (TB), which was endemic across society at the time), to a massive final report that claimed the Canadian government had actively ‘disappeared’ children. She expressed horror at historic images of children tidying up graveyards or teens as pallbearers; obviously, completely unaware of Catholic rituals to honour and bless the dead. Most of her writings are filled with ‘presentism’ — the sin of judging past events by today’s legal standards and social mores.Murray advised that the Canadian government should turn itself in to the International Criminal Court (ICC). To date, we have no list of names of children alleged to be missing, anywhere.During her tenure, in which her mandate said she was strictly to report to the Minister of Justice, she actively issued a number of lurid, damning reports to the UN Office of Human Rights, the ICC, and to José Francisco Calí Tzay, UN Special Rapporteur on Rights of Indigenous Peoples, who has previously worked with the Chair of the PPT. She also publicly stated she had no intention of being objective or impartial in her work, despite that being central to her written mandate.Murray was the star witness for the PPT. The PPT begins with a conflict of interest..In 2023, the NWSM received a $997,700 grant to facilitate Kimberly Murray's Montreal National Gathering on Unmarked Burials.For a women's shelter to receive almost $1 million dollars to assist a high-level civil servant to host a government-funded event is unprecedented, and there has been no public accounting as to how the money was spent.A further conflict of interest is that the University of Manitoba criminologist, Andrew Woolford, was selected as a judge. Woolford hosted the 2014 International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) conference in Winnipeg and described his efforts to spread the word on the genocide theme across social media to the indigenous community in advance of the event. How can he then be selected as an impartial judge?Adam Zivo at the National Post revealed that to be a ‘genocide scholar’ at the IAGS, you just had to pay $30 bucks; that Emperor Palpatine, and Adolf Hitler were listed as scholars, along with a large number of no-name people from Iran, a place not known for its scholarship on the topic of genocide.Canadians are blissfully unaware that we are in the midst of the Rare Metals War, required for China’s “Made-In-China-2025” strategy to be the high-tech factory of the world. Canada is rich with critical minerals and energy. First Nations are all onside with China.Most Canadians are likely unaware that China is presently engaged in a hard crackdown on the Catholic Church in China, perhaps explaining why Canada’s Catholic Bishops are silent on lurid claims made against the Church, afraid of violent local or international repercussions. The Hudson Institute reports on Chinese Catholic Bishops who have actually been ‘disappeared,’ held in detention, tortured, and silenced..China wants the “Sinicization” of Catholicism, indeed of all religions. Judeo-Christian religions see the human being as sacred and made in the image of G-d; that lives should be saved, and people uplifted. This is unacceptable to a regime which sees itself as having the Mandate of Heaven, and where the cult of the Supreme Leader, whether Mao or Xi, demands obeisance. According to Tablet Magazine, “…Churches are not merely destroyed; they are forced to submit, to rewrite Scripture, to display portraits of Xi alongside crucifixes, to teach loyalty to the party before loyalty to Christ.”Churches destroyed. Hmmm…Is it not curious that Prime Minister Mark Carney, said to be a devout Catholic, chooses to partner with a country intent on persecuting Catholics and wiping out his religion?Thus, to me, the PPT is just another weapon in that arsenal of despot nations intent on undermining Canada and the USA. Read Robert Spalding’s “War Without Rules” to understand what is happening.If Canadians can be made to feel guilty enough for an alleged ‘genocide,’ then we may also relinquish our critical minerals and resource riches to First Nations control for reparations, who in turn will do direct business with China. Both Murray and the PPT advocate for reparations.Or perhaps some UN Human Rights body will demand that we do that.We must be alert to the trap being set for Canada and the US, by indigenous activists filing lurid, unvetted reports with UN Human Rights bodies and the International Criminal Court.