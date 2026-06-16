Opinion

STIRLING: Permanent People’s Tribunal — adding fuel to the Indian residential school fire

From conflicts of interest to one-sided hearings, the Permanent People's Tribunal's condemnation of Canada raises serious questions about fairness, evidence, and political motives.
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