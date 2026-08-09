Opinion

STIRLING: Pollsters and climate activists love the flames of wildfires to fan their apocalyptic fantasies

By conflating wildfires with climate change and omitting the IPCC's scientific definition, the poll risks misleading Canadians and shaping costly public policy on a false premise.
Wildfire in BC
Wildfire in BCCourtesy X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Wildfires
Climate
Poll
Ipcc
Opinion
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news