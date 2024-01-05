Opinion

STIRLING: Reuters Roulette is when your journo flak jacket won’t help

Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah, killed in October while filming in Lebanon
Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah, killed in October while filming in LebanonCommittee to Protect Journalists
Loading content, please wait...
Lebanon
Reuters
Gaza-Israel Conflict
Issam Abdallah
RPG

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news