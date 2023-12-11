Opinion

STIRLING: Shoes and Jews at Calgary City Hall

The famous 'Little Synagogue on the Prairie,' now located in Calgary's Heritage Park, was built in 1916 and is evidence of the long history of a Jewish presence in Alberta. Writer Michelle Stirling laments the scant respect accorded by Calgary's mayor to a community that has survived, prospered and contributed abundantly to the Alberta experience for almost 140 years.
The famous 'Little Synagogue on the Prairie,' now located in Calgary's Heritage Park, was built in 1916 and is evidence of the long history of a Jewish presence in Alberta. Writer Michelle Stirling laments the scant respect accorded by Calgary's mayor to a community that has survived, prospered and contributed abundantly to the Alberta experience for almost 140 years.Irena Karshenbaum
Loading content, please wait...
Graves
Jewish
Calgary Major Jyoti Gondek

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news