STIRLING: Straw that broke the camel's back? SME productivity meets Canada Post’s climate activism

On October 9, Bank of Canada's Senior Deputy Governor, Carolyn Rogers, gave a speech to the Canadian Club Toronto, on "Productivity's Competitive Edge." Referring to a similar speech she'd given the year prior, she said that "…improving productivity in Canada is a shared responsibility — one that spans the public and private sectors."Rogers failed to address the fact that productivity relies on reasonable regulation, not overregulation, and reliable performance by product delivery partners — for instance, Canada Post.Friends of Science Society (where I am the Communications Manager) has issued an Open Letter challenging Rogers on her cheerleading for more productivity, while she ignored the role of the banking sector and Canada Post in climate activism, which is crushing Canada's productivity and investment. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME – companies of 1 to 499 employees) are the most nimble and productive sector of the Canadian economy. Some 64% of the total private labour force work for SMEs, SMEs contributed 51% of GDP in products, and 46% in services-generated dollars. In 2021, SMEs generated 48% of the GDP of the private sector. So, if you want to improve Canada's productivity, it's important to ensure reliable, affordable delivery service for that sector, such as Canada Post.Canada Post is in trouble and has been for some time. The digitization of mail and online options for accessing bills, bank statements, and other transactions have whittled away at their business model for years. This is well documented in the Kaplan Report of May 15, 2025. However, you'd never know that from Canada Post's breezy Sustainability Reports. In the 2024 edition, they brag about their many awards for ESG and climate activism. They also note that, "As a Crown corporation, Canada Post has been mandated to report on climate strategy in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework."TCFD is a banking sector climate initiative put together by Mark Carney and Michael Bloomberg. That role has now been taken over by IFRS. The reporting requirements are onerous and lead to no productive outcome. One can only wonder at the dollars and human resources applied to this ESG reporting by Canada Post — and to be concerned that climate activists, like Catherine McKenna and her "Integrity Matters" report, demand evermore emissions reporting compliance. Bank of Canada is also a climate warrior — a public sector 'partner' that is making life more difficult for all Canadians by employing the improbable scenarios and wildly exaggerated climate damage function of the Network for Greening the Financial System, where it is a partner.Meanwhile, our wiser US neighbour has rejected climate risk reporting for banks and has proposed an end to GHG reporting for corporations.The Kaplan Report curiously misses Canada Post's climate warrior actions. Kaplan only refers to climate change in one section, D.1.6.8 (pg. 123/124). Canada Post Pension Plan joined the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2020.The UNPRI is a transnational, unelected, unaccountable organization which has some 1,000 signatory pension funds and institutional investors, whose combined Assets under Management total some $100 trillion USD. The organization is climate-addled, and Al Gore is their fiduciary guru. Though a voluntary organization, signatories must commit to "comply or explain" to the UNPRI's Six Principles, which are all about embedding Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) into their operations.In 2021, Canada Post Corporation added 353 hybrid vehicles to its fleet. In 2022, Canada Post announced a $1 billion investment to cut emissions and transform its vehicle fleet. Google AI reports that Canada Post had joined Pembina Institute's Urban Delivery Solutions Initiative (UDSI) in 2019. The UDSI 2023 Impact Newsletter highlights the success of the now-bankrupt Lion Electric, noting "As VP Patrick Gervais puts it, going electric isn't just a green choice — it makes financial sense too." Or not.Pembina Institute is a tax-subsidized charity with an offshoot — the Business Renewables Centre, set up in 2019, "to execute large-scale wind and solar energy transactions." Canada Post is a featured partner of USDI. Think of the fact that Canada Post primarily serves Canada's SME sector. Canada Post runs on tax dollars, thus, Canada's productive SME sector has had to largely underwrite a $1 billion Canada Post investment in 353 hybrid vehicles, investments in renewables in Alberta and Saskatchewan (renewables are also tax-subsidized), as well as lost tax pool money subsidizing the charity, Pembina Institute, who, it appears, so directed them as to how to "go green."On January 24, the federal government provided a $1.034 billion repayable loan to Canada Post to prevent its insolvency. This was after a month-long strike during the Christmas season, the busiest time of the year for retail SMEs, key customers of Canada Post. Climate action at Canada Post and the Bank of Canada makes Canada unproductive and uncoupled from our largest trading partner's policies. The "elbows up" crowd doesn't realize that Canada-US trade is over 80% in all of our provinces. The US has left the Paris Agreement and is fighting efforts by the International Maritime Organization to impose a carbon tax on global shipping. US President Donald Trump threatened to impose high tariffs against any country voting for the global shipping carbon tax. On Friday, October 17, Saudi Arabia tabled a motion to adjourn the talks for a year. The motion passed by just a handful of votes. In April of 2025, Canada and 63 other countries had voted for this tax. Recall that the WEF predicted a global price on carbon by 2030. Canada should join the US in this fight against Enron-style carbon accounting, which is unproductive and entails “the lack of delivery of an invisible substance to no one.”