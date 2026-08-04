Opinion

STIRLING: The Angus Reid Trump tariff poll misses the real threat to Canada

Symbolic patriotism won't protect Canadian workers. A pragmatic deal with the United States is worth far more than political slogans or performative retaliation.
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