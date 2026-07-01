Opinion

STIRLING: The Bank of Canada is erasing Sir John A. Macdonald — and our history

Retiring Canada's first prime minister from the $10 bill is more than a currency change — it's another step in rewriting the nation's past.
Canadian money
Canadian moneyCourtesy Peter Scobie/CBC
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