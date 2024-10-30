STIRLING: The Big Green Lie

Recently the US House Judiciary Committee identified the existence of what they call the ‘climate cartel.’ And at the heart of it — a Canadian banker...“The climate cartel has declared war on the American way of life. The climate cartel is waging "a Global World War" for net zero against disfavored American companies, including those in the fossil fuel, aviation, and farming industries that allow Americans to drive, fly, and eat.” Thus the House committee and they targeted Mark Carney’s “GFANZ” — Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero — as part of their 57-page report, Climate Control: Exposing the Decarbonization Collusion in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing. The gist is this: what the committee calls the ‘climate cartel’ is engaging in illegal anticompetitive collusion to reduce the output of fossil fuels, which increases prices and harms consumers. As we approach Remembrance Day, where we remember the sacrifices of those who fought off real tyranny to protect our freedoms, we should be deeply concerned about the influence of climate activists and their radical and scientifically unfounded views of how to ‘save the planet’ by destroying your freedom.Seth Klein is a Canadian climate activist and author of the book “A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency.” He also runs the “Climate Emergency Unit,” a project of the David Suzuki Institute. On Oct. 4, 2024, he posted to X that David Suzuki and four other notable former CBC broadcasters had now made public a letter that they’d sent to Brodie Felon, Editor-in-Chief for CBC News, on May 1, 2023, demanding a ‘deepening’ of climate emergency coverage at the national broadcaster.Really? It is curious that veteran news reporters and journos appear to have never done their homework as their first claim is that “We are living through a climate crisis.” In fact, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC,) the UN body tasked with reviewing climate science, says no such thing in its 2021 report.“Climate crisis” and “climate emergency” are only mentioned once, each, in regard to media coverage. Of course, I am speaking of the full 2409-page IPCC AR6 WGI Physical Sciences report, not the 32-page political document known as the Summary for Policymakers. The SPM, as it is known, is written and approved line-by-line by political delegates, over the course of a week. (Not everybody respects the integrity of this condensation.)Suzuki and his colleagues, Adrienne Clarkson, Peter Mansbridge, Linden MacIntyre, and Paul Kennedy, claim in their letter that common extreme weather events are proof that we must cut emissions in half this decade (i.e. by 2030) or things will get ‘unthinkably worse.’But, that is not what the IPCC physical sciences report says. Instead, it says there is no trend to more extreme weather events like floods, droughts, heavy precipitation, severe wind storms and tropical hurricanes, or wildfires and does not ascribe them to human-induced warming or carbon dioxide emissions. For easy reference, the relevant table 12.12 from Chapter 12 is reproduced in Robert Lyman’s recent report “Do People Cause Floods. Tell me no lies.” Lyman is a former public servant of 27 years, 10 years a diplomat, and a frequent climate policy commentator for Friends of Science Society. Note the table also uses the future projections of the implausible scenarios RCP8.5/SSP5 8.5, critiqued here.Along with misleading the public and Brodie Fenlon on climate and weather, years ago, Dr. Suzuki said that ‘humans are like maggots, defecating all over the place.’ In 2008, he called for ‘climate deniers’ to be jailed. In a 2013 Q&A with climate skeptics in Australia, he was challenged as a climate activist/expert — and then went on to show he was ignorant of the names of the climate data sets used in climate science. Now with the release of this letter, we can see the totalitarian bent toward imposed state propaganda based on lies and misinformation — rather like the days of Lysenkoism or Maoism.This totalitarian bent is evident also in the Klein-Suzuki “Climate Emergency Unit” plan. They literally want a War Measures Act style of mandatory compliance with climate ideology in order to force people to comply.Once Canada, and specifically Western Canada, was lauded as the “Aerodrome of Democracy” in World War II for its role in the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. Thousands of bomber pilots and crews were trained here, to beat the tyranny of the Nazis, but now Suzuki, Klein and Carney’s clan in the ‘climate cartel’ are advocating for perverting those freedoms won with blood, sweat and tears, into a totalitarian eco-dictatorship. Indeed, to reach climate neutrality, an eco-dictatorship was the recommendation of Deutsche Bank as a means to ‘Build Back Better.’And that looks like what the Klein-Suzuki “Climate Emergency Unit” have in mind for you! Their “Four Hopeful Lessons from World War II” proposes to flip the entire Canadian economy into a climate-war footing to produce millions of heat pumps, solar panels and electric busses, just as once during WWII we produced thousands of planes, navy ships, armaments and more, all via crown corporations.No voluntary efforts or incentives. They want to make your participation in climate compliance mandatory.It is sickening to think that this totalitarian eco-dictatorship mentality is burgeoning in Canada, but as far back as Sept. 14, 2021, Journal Metro was advocating (in French) for a War Time Measures Act, similar to COVID lockdowns, to reach climate targets.The thing is, Canada made it a legal requirement for the country to meet impossible climate targets with Bill C-12. Rather than coming to their senses and repealing the law, chances are good that these powerful ENGOs and eco-dictator advisors will implement some kind of measure like this — especially as the big climate conference COP29 is on the horizon and next year is the 10th Anniversary of the ‘voluntary’ Paris Agreement. Without being a conspiracy theorist, the likely tool that comes to mind is Bill S-293, the pandemic law now making its way through the Senate to Third and Final Reading.Climate cultists like Carney, Klein and Suzuki have been conflating climate and health since about 2018, as no one really cares about climate change, but everyone cares about health. Some doctors call for Net Zero healthcare by 2030 — meaning cutting healthcare emissions in half, also using the COVID lockdowns as the model for getting there.As CLINTEL’s World Climate Declaration shows, there is no climate emergency. That is the science. But it looks like climate ideologues do not care what the science says anymore. They just care about forcing you to comply.Science is about inquiry, not compliance.