National day for truth and reconciliation

National day for truth and reconciliation. The Communist Party of China has made huge use of the supposed 'genocide' narrative to achieve larger geopolitical aims.

 Courtesy of CBC

As the Indian Residential School genocide narrative rolled out, no one questioned it but a handful of scholars. One of them is journalist Terry Glavin who has close and long-term associations with a number of aboriginal communities. One of the things Glavin brought to everyone’s attention is that China cleverly used the allegations of Indian Residential School genocide in Canada for a geopolitical power play.

“… three weeks after the Kamloops story broke, China led a bloc of torture states that included Belarus, Russia, Iran, Syria and North Korea in a condemnation of Canada’s treatment of Indigenous peoples. Beijing’s move pre-empted a Canadian initiative, three years in the making, assembling a coalition of countries to force the United Nations to investigate China’s trampling of human rights in Xinjiang.

(4) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I wonder just how much $$$ China has given to the fake news msm.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

The news cycle is full of distractions. People need to be aware of this tactic. Chinese spy balloons and ABC and NBC leading news with UFO stories are just distractions. Lets look at what is really happening in the world. Joe Biden ordered the destruction of Russia's Pipeline. China just brokered a peace deal with Iran and Saudi Arabia. China ,India, Russia and other countries are brokering a deal to end the US Petro Dollar. The USA is being removed as a Trading power house. Carlson on Fox new did a week of reporting on the real video's from Jan 6 fake event in Washington. Very little coverage of this anywhere. LOL Our news is so controlled. People need to wake up.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Yes, people do need to wake.

A perfect example is Global National tv news and Calgary's supper news. Everything but real news.

Report Add Reply

