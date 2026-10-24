Opinion

STIRLING: The decade of deception — behind the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

Examining the real facts behind the residential school story that misled a nation.
Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack
Gord Downie and Chanie WenjackImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Indigenous
Residential Schools
Indian Residential Schools
Opinion
Opinion Column
Gord Downie
Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund
Chanie Wenjack
fake story
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