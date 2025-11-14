STIRLING: The facts just don't matter to Catherine McKenna

Catherine McKenna, probably best known as Canada’s former Minister of Environment and Climate Change, has released a new report in time for the COP30 climate conference in Belem, Brazil. “COP” means Conference of the Parties which are signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) of 1992. Environment Canada, her former ministry, has just produced an idiotically childish video to explain that for you.“Integrity Matters: Winning the Future” is the third and final report of her UN-appointed High Level Expert Group (HLEG) on Net Zero Commitments of Non-State Entities, whose mandate was to set credible net zero standards for non-state actors.Her group’s first report, “Integrity Matters: Net Zero Commitments by businesses, financial institutions, cities and regions” was denounced by Friends of Science Society (where I am the Communications Manager) for similar failings that are evidenced in this report. Think unicorn farts and fairy dust, no due diligence and no cost-benefit analysis.As a competitive swimmer, McKenna treats climate and energy issues as if a sports training goal, but the realities of physics don’t change, no matter how much you “try harder.”That’s why integrity should matter in these reports, wherein McKenna is setting cities off on mission impossible net zero goals with a lot of cheerleading. However, McKenna is giving people plans or directives that cannot be achieved with current technology. That is greenwashing of the highest order, something she claims to despise.McKenna has five calls to action to “deliver with integrity” — which are: deliver credible transition plans, support policy needed for big 2030 benchmarks, price climate risk fully, scale finance for developing countries, fight climate disinformation and defend truth, strengthen cooperation.McKenna demands climate truth and then misleads, as many climate activists do today. She claims that “a decade ago, the world was headed toward 4 to 5C of warming. Today, global efforts have bent the curve closer to 2.5C.” That’s simply untrue. A decade ago, climate catastrophists employed the implausible scenario known as Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5 (RCP 8.5) as if “business-as-usual.” After being exposed for exploiting this implausible scenario to scare people into compliance and skew markets, they’ve abandoned it. Global efforts to bend the curve? Surely you jest. As Prof. Samuel Furfari writes in this French summary of his new book, The Truth about COP – 30 Years of Illusion, at the time of the original COP conference in 1992 global CO₂ emissions amounted to 21.5 billion tonnes.Furfari writes: “In 2024, after thirty COPs, thousands of tearful speeches, hundreds of billions spent on so-called "renewable" energies, and a deluge of Western guilt-tripping, these emissions reached 35.5 billion tons. That's an increase of 65%.”McKenna dropped her report at the C-40 Cities conference that preceded COP30. For those of you unaware, C-40 and C-100 Cities organizations are the Trojan Horse of the climate cult. A Boom Finance Substack article by economist Dr. Gerry Brady explains that net zero is impossible to achieve and gives a stark outlook for major renewables companies, including Brookfield Renewables and Canadian Solar (which is actually Chinese). For all of those companies whose share value he tracked over the past five years, the trend is down. Brady includes a long discussion by Prof. Michael J. Kelly of the UK, an engineering professor who explains why net zero is impossible in terms of human resources, material supply chain, finance, and practical implementation.No doubt, McKenna would frame his thorough analysis as simple “climate disinformation” which she advises cities to shut down by using censorship tools available via the C-40 Cities website. Imagine that. Cities being given a mandate to deny taxpayers the right to open, civil debate on consequential issues like climate change — where cities like Calgary went completely off the rails with the $87 billion climate emergency plan under former Mayor Gondek and the “Hateful 8.”McKenna’s report demands that renewables investment and implementation grow by 150%, while at the same time she is demanding that fossil fuels be unfinanced, that coal be phased out completely, and that fossil fuel companies be punished for not investing in renewables. As actual energy expert, Vaclav Smil, has pointed out numerous times, to get wind power, you need lots of oil, natural gas and coal. But for a fossil fuel company… or anyone with common sense to say that, in McKenna’s books, it would constitute greenwashing or climate disinformation.McKenna’s new report advocates strongly for “pricing carbon,” cheerleading the skewed notion that there is some “sunset” for oil, natural gas and coal. She naively believes that there is an equivalent replacement in clean tech. Of course, the consumer carbon tax that McKenna implemented was hugely detrimental to Canadian consumers, and the industrial carbon tax continues to impair Canada’s competitiveness on the world stage.McKenna has a conflict of interest in this. Her company “Climate & Nature Solutions” apparently will help companies and cities buy carbon offsets in the form of “nature-based climate solutions” as part of international carbon trading under Article 6. McKenna was instrumental in negotiating Article 6 as part of the Paris Agreement.Someone’s going to make a bundle off selling “nature-based climate solutions” to large emitters who have been forced into mandatory emissions reporting by climate activists like McKenna. Someone will cash in on the carbon stored in Canada’s vast wilderness, forests, oceans and wetlands.Integrity matters…but not to her.