Opinion

STIRLING: The ‘settled science’ on climate and renewables has fallen apart — carbon markets must collapse with it

Key climate assumptions behind net zero, carbon markets, and carbon taxes have unravelled, yet governments continue to expand costly climate policies.
Net Zero, Net Lies
Net Zero, Net LiesImage courtesy of Grok
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