STIRLING: Trouble coming our way too?

While the National Post just published an op-ed suggesting Canada and its allies should send troops to Israel to help fight Hamas, is it perhaps more likely our military may be needed here at home?Canadians have been alarmed by the thousands of protestors in the streets supporting Hamas, (though many claim to be merely supporting the Gazan Palestinians.)There’s a difference, but most people are not aware of it. Hamas is a terrorist organization. The Palestinian people of Gaza are under their thumb. Some will say that Gazan Palestinians freely elected Hamas. Few remember that after the election, Hamas spent some time throwing their electoral opponents off the roofs of buildings.Lately more and more Canadian indigenous protestors have joined in the protests, wearing their jingle dresses and dancing the protest route. Others are waving signs that read “indigenous solidarity with Palestine - #Landback.” This might seem a new wrinkle to some, but as far back as the 2020 #ShutDownCanada indigenous protests, the movement was claiming Palestinian solidarity as recorded in Chandi Desai’s “Disrupting Settler-Colonial Capitalism: Indigenous Intifadas and Resurgent Solidarity from Turtle Island to Palestine.” If you recall, Canada’s key infrastructure, road and rail, was shut down by indigenous activists for two months which nearly crippled the country. No Emergencies Act was declared.Still more recently, Iranian flags have begun appearing in the demonstrations. Protestors have been chanting slogans “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free.” (Meaning Israel will be wiped out by Hamas.)Most people think this conflict is only about Israel and Gaza, or Israelis and Palestinians.It is more likely about the global energy crisis and geopolitics. Most protestors and reporters empathetically see the horror and human tragedy in the conflict of war. Few consider the story might be being manipulated, perhaps unwittingly, by media hype about the protests. Few look behind the curtain for the cause.I’m asking you to look.Since the Abraham Accords, several Middle Eastern countries have moved in the direction of rapprochement with Israel. Iran doesn’t like that.Israel has been a producer of natural gas for a decade. In June of 2022, the EU signed a natural gas supply deal with Israel and Egypt. In March of 2023, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Italy’s Prime Minister Georgia Meloni to discuss the development of a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) supply deal for Italy and Europe, with an LNG terminal proposed for Cyprus.Many European countries, especially Germany, are facing rapid degrowth and internal dissent because the conflict in Ukraine has cut off vital natural gas supply from Russia. The explosion of the Nord Stream natural gas supply pipeline from Russia to Germany was the nail in the coffin. Of all EU countries, this was especially problematic for Germany which did not have a single LNG terminal to allow for alternate supply by tanker. A stable supply of gas from a friendly neighbour such as Israel with Western democratic views would seem to be the perfect solution.Except many regional Middle Eastern powers are competitor nations to Israel. Such as Qatar. According to a report in Politico of October 12, 2023: “[Germany’s] Scholz and his Economy Minister Robert Habeck visited Qatar last year — with the latter even bowing to the emir — to ink a deal under which Germany will receive up to two million tons of LNG annually as of 2026.”Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has recently made a courageous and powerful statement regarding Germany’s historic and moral obligation to stand with Israel against Hamas, something no other Western politician has had the guts to say. The video clip was subtitled in English, Hebrew and Arabic.However, for Germany’s energy scene, the October 7, 2023, massacre and hostage taking of Israelis and international citizens by Hamas has put the Qatari LNG deal in question.Germany’s Michael Kruse, energy critic of the Free Democratic Party stated: “If Hamas has received financial and non-material support from Qatar for years, Germany cannot buy billions of cubic metres of gas as a thank you."Politico reported, “Qatari officials deny that aid to Gaza is aimed at promoting Hamas. Rather, they say, funding for Gaza is intended to improve life for Palestinians.”But Germany and Europe need natural gas — from somewhere. As winter approaches, there are concerns there may not be enough stored natural gas to last through the winter. And prices are spiking again.Euronews reported on October 16, 2023, “European natural gas benchmark Dutch TTF’s price soared 41% to an eight-month high of €56 per megawatt-hour last week. The price has gone up more than 50% in a month, however, it is still less than half of the price one year ago.”Canadians are generally not thinking of our energy riches in terms of geopolitics. We have been programmed by the 'Tar Sands Campaign' to think of oil and natural gas as threats to climate change. As Michael Marx stated in 2010 in the 9th Annual Report of the International Funders for Indigenous Peoples (pg 46, 47), The Tar Sands Campaign has co-opted Canada’s indigenous community as activists against Canadian energy and resource projects — specifically blocking Keystone XL as noted in that report. Clearly the activism has expanded into international issues.At home in Canada, the ‘Blockadia’ claims are made on grounds of protecting indigenous sacred land and stopping climate change. This has now expanded to include land related to the phantom genocide and unmarked graves, as well as indigenous protected areas, meaning Canada’s income-earning resources and mining projects will be subjected to countless two-eyed seeing interventions, protests and ceremonies. The Alberta Inquiry/Allen Inquiry found that often indigenous crisis protestors were summoned with foreign-funded enticements of $100/day or $300/day ‘with feathers’ (i.e., in traditional costume). Some 'Land back' indigenous activists find common ground with Palestinian resistance, or Hamas ideology. Some want a Canadian ‘intifada.’Already the Tar Sands Campaign has benefited every competitor oil and gas producing nation in the world, or their clients, by keeping Canadian resources off world markets, driving prices higher and forcing democracies such as Germany to bow to emirs.Curiously, the Canadian government also rejected Germany’s request for LNG. Trudeau also passed off the violent burning of Canadian churches which followed the discovery of alleged ‘mass graves’ at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School as ‘understandable’ — despite this anarchy impacting nearly one third of the Canadian population who are Catholics, and of those ten million, about 500,000 indigenous Catholics.No one in the Middle East or BRICS takes climate change seriously, except as a tool of geopolitical trade warfare. During the Kyoto Accord days, the forerunner to the Paris Agreement, Russia called it a ‘death treaty’ and a ‘Gulag.’ Russia saw climate change activism as a threat to human civilization, saying “The Kyoto Protocol is a death treaty, no matter how strange this seems, because its main purpose is to stifle economic growth and economic activity in the countries that assume obligations under it.”Ever since, Russia has used climate change to empower itself and disempower the West, to the point where climate fanatic Germany was actually inadvertently trapped into funding Russia’s conflict in Ukraine for some time. But now seeing so many indigenous people in the streets with those promoting Hamas slogans, perhaps we should consider who has been funding the Tar Sands Campaigns all these years. We know who some of the front-end organizations are, but what about the back end sources of the money?After all, Germany found itself in the pickle of being so reliant on Russian natural gas because it turns out Russia was funding Environmental Nongovernmental Organizations (ENGOs) and rewarding certain people in positions of power to make sure there were no competitors and that Germany’s magnificent nuclear power plants were all shut down.Should we continue to naively think that Canada is immune to a geopolitical green trade war by any competitor nation or friend of competitor nations?In 2019, A.J. Cashetta wrote an article in New Republic titled: Why are Academics Ignoring Iran’s Colonialism? In it, he denounced the obsession in academia with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He wrote: “Legions of scholar-activists are busy enlisting history to shed light on the present, drawing parallels between a benighted European era of colonization and an ongoing American or Israeli one, looking under rocks for signs of Western, American and Trumpian oppression and proclaiming a new American empire. Fair enough — but why ignore the Iranian attempts to do exactly to others what they accuse others of having done to Iran?”Israeli-Arab journalist Khaled Abu Toameh wrote in 2021 of “The Poisonous Fruit of Appeasing Iran’s Mullahs,” published in Gatestone: “Iran is continuing to exploit the Palestinian issue to promote its expansionist schemes in the Middle East and meddle in the internal affairs of Arab countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Bahrain.”Maybe that will help you to see the current massive street demonstrations in another light — and how the conflated call for “Land Back” from indigenous participants could easily turn from slogan to violent action, especially if egged on by experts such as Iranian colonizers. We’ve already had more than 80 Christian churches burned down or vandalized in response to the false accusations related to the Kamloops Indian Residential School and the Ground Penetrating Radar finding of ‘mass graves’, which are most likely clay tiles from an old septic trench.Some of Israel’s most staunch public supporters in Canada against Hamas brutality are diaspora Iranians who fled that totalitarian regime. Human rights lawyer Kaveh Shahrooz stated in a Global News October 8, 2023, interview the attack on Israel is consistent with Iran’s “murderous and anti-Semitic policies.” He went on to say that there might be a “net positive” out of this gruesome attack: “To the extent that this [conflict] actually focusses international attention on Iran’s regime and the IRGC are menaces to the global community, that they are terror organizations, that they cause terror all throughout the region.”But the media spin is now focussed on Gazan casualties, not the hand of Iran. Media coverage of the protests has taken over, rather than more investigative journalism into the funding and training of Hamas terrorists. The large numbers of people in the street and on social media who are calling for a ceasefire, with even climate activists jumping on the bandwagon, suggests that governments will cave to public pressure and lean on Israel. Israel says a ceasefire will only allow Hamas to restock and reorganize to continue their objective, which is in keeping with that of Iran — to annihilate Israel from the mountains to the sea. And across the world we see a suddenly, violent, public uptick in extreme anti-Semitism — much of it from academics and youth — a view that for decades, was shared by only a handful of extremists. It seems Iran has successfully spread its hateful ideology to the world. But no one seems to have any questions about that.Should we naively think that we will continue to enjoy a relatively peaceful life here, watching Middle Eastern chaos from our armchairs, or should we wake up and recognize that there are serious domestic threats — from numerous sources?Michael Chong, MP and Shadow Foreign Minister tweeted on November 5, 2023 “The UK assesses “the risk of terrorist attacks happening in Canada is very likely.”What’s the next tipping point for Canada in its unhappy quest for ‘reconciliation?' When will the indigenous protesters dancing alongside Hamas supporters change their tune to "land back from sea to sea to sea?"Have our universities and indigenous communities been surreptitiously colonized by unfriendly forces? If so, we should certainly think twice about the idea of accepting 500,000 Palestinians as refugees.Despite Germany’s desperate need for natural gas, a recent poll, reported in Bild, shows that 61% of Germans now reject the acceptance of more immigrants from Islamic countries. A staggering “77% said that they have the impression that more and more people in Germany despise German society.”Canada was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, now under obvious attack. Our democratic and moral policies of tolerance are being exploited by foreign-funded interlopers. Canada’s famed motto of “peace, order and good government” is all but gone.Keep our troops at home, say I. And on alert.