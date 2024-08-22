Opinion

STIRLING: Urban firestorm risk with mass timber, low-carbon delusions

Green politics pushing gullible Vancouver councillors to approve incredibly risky large wood buildings
A mass timber fire in Vancouver, earlier this month, in an almost complete six-storey apartment block. The intense heat melted the foundations of the crane, seen collapsing to the right.
A mass timber fire in Vancouver, earlier this month, in an almost complete six-storey apartment block. The intense heat melted the foundations of the crane, seen collapsing to the right.Courtesy X/@onyxclaw
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
mass timber fire
Vancouver City Council permitted wood buildings up to 18 storeys!
The green politics of building firetraps

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news