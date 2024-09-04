Opinion

STIRLING: Was there a link between the Hamas attack and Iran spying in US?

When even your allies are so compromised, who can you trust?
Hamas promises to show last messages of six Israeli hostages, recently slain.
Hamas promises to show last messages of six Israeli hostages, recently slain.Screen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Israel Defence Forces
Hamas tunnels connect to Egypt
Iranian infiltration of US government

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news