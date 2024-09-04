STIRLING: Was there a link between the Hamas attack and Iran spying in US?

The murder of six Israeli hostages within hours of the Israel Defence Forces reaching them in the tunnels of Rafah where they were hidden and tortured, was intended by Hamas to gut the Israeli population, to enrage Israelis, and destroy their sense of hope. Thousands of Israelis now are convinced that if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had simply signed on to a ceasefire deal some weeks ago, these six hostages’ lives would have been saved. The streets of Tel Aviv are thus alive with protestors demanding the return of the remaining hostages, that a deal be struck for a ceasefire and that Israel give up on its recent legislated policy move to remain in the “Philadelphia corridor.” That's the thin strip of border between Israel and Egypt where dozens of massive tunnels have been found — several large enough to drive supply trucks through.In reality, most Israelis can see that the Iranian-backed Hamas would simply rearm if Israeli forces were to leave the Philadelphia corridor to Egypt’s supervision again.But still, the vast majority of the Israeli public think that a hostage deal can be made; that a ceasefire, as urged by the US and other Western nations, would lead to resolution.Alas, this is wishful thinking.Let us remember where this all began. And it was not October 7, last year.It began on Sept. 29, 2023 when Semafor and Iran International exposed a high level Iranian influence ring within the highest levels of the US security establishment. Semafor and Iran International are operated by expat Iranians, so the news did not garner much Western press. But, the Oct. 1, 2023 edition of Tablet Magazine republished the news under the title of “High Level Iranian Spy Ring Busted in Washington.”Reportedly purloined emails from the Iranian government showed that since 2014, a network of academics known as Iran Experts Initiatives (IEI), loyal to the Iranian regime, had exerted influence within the US defense establishment. Tablet wrote: “The Biden administration’s now-suspended Iran envoy Robert Malley [put on leave in June 2024] helped to fund, support, and direct an Iranian intelligence operation designed to influence the United States and allied governments.” … “They [emails] showed that Malley had helped to infiltrate an Iranian agent of influence named Ariane Tabatabai into some of the most sensitive positions in the U.S. government — first at the State Department and now the Pentagon, where she has been serving as chief of staff for the assistant secretary of defense for special operations, Christopher Maier.”Tablet published the news Oct. 1, 2023. We know what happened next.... the attack of October 7, 2023.One has to wonder how widespread that Iranian infiltration influence is, even today. There has been little further mainstream media coverage of this high-level spy ring; and it is peculiar that all Western allies, almost without exception, were adamant that Israel must not go into Rafah…the place where all the tunnels and the six dead hostages were found.To further heighten the emotional distress of Israelis, Hamas now threatens to release a video of the six hostages last messages.As Xeeted by Martin Pelletier, referring to a graph posted by Eric Nuttall, of ever-increasing Iranian oil exports under Biden, which had been sanctioned under Trump, “Biden turned a blind eye to Iranian sanctions allowing them to raise billions of dollars used to fund Hamas and Hezbollah which in turn lead to the Oct 7th attack and greatly destabilized the Middle East.”Once again, the geopolitics of oil are at play. Iran’s leading buyer of oil is China. Iran is working with South Africa to build five refineries. South Africa launched the genocide claim with the International Court of Justice against Israel which began in December of 2023 to try to stop Israel from going into Rafah. China wants to be the world’s hi-tech master with a goal of being a hi-tech leader with its “Made-in-China 2025,” and Chinese engineers reportedly helped Hamas create their advanced tunnel network. Crippling Israel, the “Start-up Nation” would advance China one rung up that ladder to its hi-tech goal.The level of street protests in the West by those claiming to support the Palestinians and Hamas is so well-organized, one has to wonder if, on a much larger regional or international scale, something much bigger had been planned. The level of street protests in the West by those claiming to support the Palestinians and Hamas is so well-organized, one has to wonder if, on a much larger regional or international scale, something much bigger had been planned. Perhaps the October 7, 2023, massacre and hostage taking of Israelis had to be triggered to divert world attention away from the infiltration of Iranian-supporters at the highest levels of many governments.Thus, it is clear that listening to Western governments won't bring Israelis the peace or a ceasefire with released hostages that Israelis long for. When even your allies are so compromised, who can you trust? 