STIRLING: When climate prophecy fails, who should be accountable?

On June 02, 2025, Canadians were told by Prime Minister Mark Carney that reducing emissions is not just a ‘moral duty’ but also an economic imperative. This is the man who claims he wants Canada to be an energy superpower but can’t spit out the word ‘pipelines.’ He wants decarbonized oil, a climate shell game meant to enrich carbon traders, and he wants high industrial carbon taxes.Days later, Canadians were treated to hearing NDP MP Leah Gazan tell us that there is a climate emergency. She was standing with a group of representatives of 120 environmental non-governmental organizations, which banded together to say, “No pipelines, not here or anywhere.” They claim that Canadians want “clean energy, affordable housing, and clean transportation. Not another pipeline.”Sorry, kids. You can’t have one without the other. And the climate emergency is over. In fact, there never really was one in the first place. It was all a deceptive use of a catastrophic graph labelled “business-as-usual” by climate pundits, global finance and banking, and the mainstream media.It seems that none of the climate advocates got the memo that the international climate science body that establishes the modelling scenarios has ditched the climate catastrophe version known as RCP 8.5/SSP5-8.5 as implausible.There’s an interesting work by Festinger et al called “When Prophecy Fails.” It is a social psychology study of a Doomsday cult from the inside, which was forecasting a devastating flood. D-Day came and went with no flood, and the psychologists thought the passion would fade away..But no. It turns out that the more deeply a person is committed to an ideology which does not play out, and the more it is part of their identity, then the more they cling to the desperate end-time vision and rationalize it into something new and more threatening. Many climate activists call themselves names like “Climate Pete,”“Climate Human,” or “Climate Morgan.” “Climate George” Marshall, who was roaming around Alberta with climate scientist Katherine Hayhoe back in the days of Rachel Notley’s NDP, sees himself as a climate missionary.Like Leah Gazan and the 120 “civil society” groups who oppose pipelines, he was preaching to energy-savvy Albertans that no one would want our oil and gas anymore and we’d better get used to it. That was the “Alberta Narratives Project ... a community-based initiative convened by the Alberta Ecotrust Foundation and Pembina Institute.”Katherine Hayhoe did a presentation at the University of Calgary at the time, which I happened to record on behalf of Friends of Science Society (where I am the Communications Manager). There she was using the climate catastrophe graph of RCP 8.5 and calling it the ‘business-as-usual’ path. Then she told the audience that China was helping us bend the curve a bit because of all the renewables they were installing.As energy expert Vaclav Smil has written, to get wind power, you need oil. Lots of oil, natural gas, and coal.In 2020, Friends of Science Society rebutted Hayhoe’s subsequent report on Alberta’s climate future with “Facts vs Fortune-telling.” Even back then, it was known that RCP 8.5 was implausible! Climate activists kept using it as if “business-as-usual” — including banks and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions!.Fun facts on Canadian energy consumption by retired energy economist, Robert Lyman, taken from a federal government Sankey diagram, and posted on Friends of Science Society’s blog, show that “fossil fuels constitute 93 percent of domestic energy supply. For all the publicity given to the alleged electrification of Canada, domestic electricity and renewables production provides only seven percent of our energy production. Electricity meets only 18 percent of Canada’s energy demand, slightly below the average in most other OECD countries. Coal production remains important. In energy terms, coal production is roughly equal to hydroelectricity, which gets far more attention and government endorsement. Coal produces almost nine times as much energy as Canadian wind turbines.”Clearly, the “civil society” groups are threatening Canadians with poverty, living with blackouts, and scraping by in a deindustrialized society! Where’s the so-called ‘climate justice’ in that? What is “just” about lying? It doesn’t matter how many wind turbines, solar panels, or grid-scale batteries you install; these are weather-dependent and rely on a dispatchable grid where they can complement, but they cannot power Canada alone, as detailed in “What you really need to know about renewable energy (that the Pembina Institute won’t tell you).”As we have seen in the UK and Germany, these well-organized climate activists have the power to literally put the countries that were the seat of the industrial revolution out of business, all based on their hysterics about a climate emergency, which does not exist. Never did.So, what is the “moral duty” of people who continue to bear false witness, to mislead the public, and cause massive economic destruction? Their climate prophecies have failed, but their methods of indoctrination have become more intense. Their own demands don’t make sense, but they cling tight to their beliefs.Who should be held accountable for what Bjorn Lomborg estimates are some $14 TRILLION in wasted funds on the global green transition, to wind and solar, etc.? Who should be held accountable for the net zero carnage? What does climate failed-prophecy restitution look like? When do the lawsuits begin?