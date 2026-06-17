Opinion

STIRLING: When climate prophecy fails, who should be accountable?

From Mark Carney to anti-pipeline activists, Canada's climate establishment continues to push costly net-zero policies built on predictions that never came true.
Windmills and solar farms
Windmills and solar farmsAZoCleantech
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Climate Change
Pipeline
Net Zero
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
climate hoax
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Western Standard
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