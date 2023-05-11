TB sanatorium 1930s

Children in a TB sanatorium... During most of the years that Canada operated its Indian Residential School system, Tuberculosis was a major killer in both indigenous and non-indigenous communities. Writer Michelle Stirling argues that by removing indigenous children from unhealthy situations, residential schools saved many lives, and decries the arguments of government-funded publications that ignore that fact.

 Wiki Commons

Michelle Cyca wrote a long essay for The Walrus which begins with the 215-pairs-of-shoes memorial on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery, commemorating the Kamloops Residential School claim of unmarked graves. She then proceeds to denounce historians who demand historical evidence over unsubstantiated claims of former students and First Nations’ reports based on Ground Penetrating Radar disturbances.

Along the way, Cyca also suggests  dissenting historians are somehow cashing in. This is ironic and tragic, as Canadian indigenous grievances have been addressed with successive outlays of billions of tax dollars, apologies and efforts to reconcile with those whose suffering has been accepted by several commissions, with no evidence or cross-examination required. In other words, testimonies have been accepted in good faith. Many people who were harmed have been compensated. Others have cashed in.

(2) comments

Sharden
Sharden

When will the natives stop taking taxpayers dollars and get on with life like the rest of us. I am sure that many 3rd and 4th generation white Canadians lost family members to TB also

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The system is broken when facts and truth are condemned as “misinformation” voices are silenced simply because they speak facts but hurt others “feelings” all the while accusations can be made, not based in fact, but on feelings, and no evidence need be provided, as long as it fits the political narrative of the ruling Junta.

