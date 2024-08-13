Opinion

STIRLING: Who's greenwashing who, here?

Flurry of conflicting climate reports on Canada’s Net Zero goals, carbon tax, emissions, and jobs, suggests one should follow the money
Canadians confused, skeptical about climate change
Canadians confused, skeptical about climate changeAntonio F. Branco/LinkedIn
Loading content, please wait...
Ross Mckitrick
Pembina Institute
International Institute for Sustainable Development

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news