STIRLING: Why is Joly all for war in Ukraine but not in Gaza?

When it comes to Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly just doesn't get it, does she?According to a May 07, 2024 report in the Globe and Mail, she told reporters “an invasion of Rafah, which would endanger the lives of women and children and innocent civilians, is completely unacceptable.” However, when it comes to Ukraine, where Russia is slowly grinding Ukraine’s male demographic to NetZero, and where the global threat of nuclear war is now flashing bright red, we don't see Joly calling for a ceasefire. Do we....Nope. Only in Israel.The Globe and Mail went on to claim: “The move came just hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal, which Israel says does not meet its essential demands.”So, most people think there was a ceasefire that Israel rejected just to be vindictive. But wait.“Essential demands.”What could these be?How about living hostages? Reports from Israel indicate that at the last minute, Hamas changed the text to say it offered hostages as ‘live or bodies’ — meaning that most of the hoped-for Israeli hostages were likely already dead at the hands of Hamas, not alive as offered in original negotiations. Hostages like baby Kfir Bibas.Hamas understands the psychological power of taking Israeli hostages versus just killing them outright.Canadians probably don’t ‘get this’ situation at all.Our highest profile hostages, the “Two Michaels” were part of a complex geopolitical play of the Meng Wanzhou saga, related to Huawei, international trade laws and claims that Huawei was improperly doing business with Iran, and other US government objectives. As bad as it was for the “Two Michaels” — they did come home.Did we send Special Forces? Were any Canadians at physical risk of death to get them home? Was our border security threatened? Did any third-party countries make vociferous threats to our national security like Israel experienced from Iran, Lebanon and Yemen? Was Canada internationally condemned for wanting our citizens to come home safe and sound?Of course not. It was all paper and cyber diplomacy.As real, painful, horrible, nightmarish it was for the “Two Michaels” — for Canadians it was nothing but a few tweets and a bit of letter writing or cheerleading here and there.So, Joly thinks she can just demand a ceasefire in the Middle East and all will be well?Do you remember how Canada treated real hostages of Islamic fundamentalist groups? Remember it well — based on what we see on the streets here and on campus, you might be next.Remember John Risdel and Robert Hall? No??Canadians have forgotten, if they ever knew, about our other hostages held by Islamic extremists in the Philippines. Canada’s position was that we would not negotiate with terrorists — the very thing that Foreign Minister Joly (sometimes mocked as GI Joly, for her vaguely infantry green designer army fatigue fashion wardrobe) now demands that Israel do.Canada, then under Justin Trudeau, let John Risdel and Robert Hall be decapitated by Islamic terrorists.Canada doesn’t have a national history of longing for hostages to come home. Israel does.Whether it is Ron Arad, an Israeli fighter pilot, captured by Islamic forces in Lebanon after he ejected from his jet in 1986, or Nachshon Wachsman, taken hostage within Israel by Hamas operatives in 1994 and killed six days later, or the case of Gilad Shalit, one soldier captured in 2006 by Hamas terrorists who tunnelled into Israel to capture him, finally returned for the exchange of 1,000 prisoners as reported by CNN in 2011, Israel goes to the end of the earth to protect, remember and return every soldier or citizen they can.Songs, ceremonies, release of balloons, gatherings, protests, parades. No Israeli taken captive, no hostage, is ever sidelined or forgotten.Unlike Canada where hostages were taken by terrorists overseas, the Canadian government refused to negotiate. We did not send special forces to free anyone. The hostages were beheaded.It sounds horrible to say it, but like the ad… “that was easy.” But Joly demands that Israel negotiate…with terrorists; terrorists who, at the last minute changed the text of a ceasefire deal from ‘hostages’ to ‘live or bodies.’And where are those terrorists holed up? Rafah.There is nothing principled about Joly's position. She is just wrong.