STONE: Open letter to provincial health ministers: Defend public health

Dear Ministers,

I represent Quit Club, a community of people trying to quit smoking. We're asking you to stand up for harm reduction and protect the health of Canadians by pushing back against the federal government's misguided crackdown on a new and very effective smoking cessation product. These rules undermine Canada’s smoke-free goals, hurt rural communities, and will drive up healthcare costs.

Over a year ago, Ottawa imposed new rules that limit access to nicotine pouches to consumers. Products that, just introduced recently and approved by Health Canada, helped so many of us quit or cut down. This heavy-handed move came with no real consultation, and it’s hurting people trying to quit.

Undermining Smoking Cessation

Nicotine pouches are one of the most effective quit aids around — Health Canada even authorized them as a “nicotine replacement therapy.” By pushing these products out of reach, Ottawa has set back smokers’ quit attempts. Every new barrier means more people will just give up and keep smoking.

Contradictory and Hypocritical Policy

The federal government says it wants to reduce smoking, yet it’s now easier to buy deadly cigarettes than a safe nicotine pouch. Even the Opposition calls this double standard “the height of hypocrisy.” Meanwhile, Ottawa champions harm reduction for opioid addiction but pushes nicotine products into the black market. That sends the message that quitting is harder than smoking, and it defies common sense and evidence.

“We empathize with adult Canadians — especially those who’ve struggled with nicotine addiction — who are upset at these bans... We will study this issue with an eye toward protecting freedom of choice and the health of our children,” said a letter from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.