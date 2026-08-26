STONE: Two years after Ottawa’s nicotine pouch restrictions — Canadians trying to quit deserve more than ‘trust us’

Asha Stone is the founder of Quit Club, a community of Canadians who smoke, former smokers, and people trying to quit.

I started smoking when I was 16. Quitting was not one brave decision with a triumphant ending. It was stopping, struggling, and trying again. I tried willpower, medication, gum, vaping, pouches, yoga, and meditation. Some helped; others did not. Eventually, having alternatives to cigarettes helped me stay away from smoking.

That is why I founded Quit Club. We are former smokers and people still trying to quit. We know quitting is hard enough without the government making it harder.

Nicotine is addictive. Young people and people who do not smoke should not use it. But protecting young people and helping adults quit are not competing goals. Ottawa should set strong national safeguards. Provinces and territories should decide how adults access approved products.

On August 28, 2024, Ottawa made quitting smoking harder by moving nicotine pouches behind pharmacy counters where they could be sold only by a pharmacist or someone under a pharmacist’s supervision. Ottawa imposed these rules on every province and territory, regardless of geography, pharmacy coverage, or local needs.

The government called this balance. Health Canada said it would reduce youth use without creating significant barriers for adults trying to quit smoking.