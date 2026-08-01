Opinion

TAM: Ottawa's proposed vape flavour ban ignores science and punishes 2 million adult Canadians

Youth vaping has dropped by nearly 60% since 2019 — banning flavoured vapes now will only drive former smokers back to cigarettes.
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