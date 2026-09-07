Opinion

TAYLOR: Stop demonizing corporate landlords and let them build single-family homes for rent

Banning institutional investors from single-family rentals traps young families in cramped high-rises.
Corporate Landlords
Corporate LandlordsImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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