TAYLOR: The truth at last... CSIS reveals story of Chinese spies who got away with it

Paid by Canada, they worked for China... Xiangguo Qiu (left) and her husband Keding Cheng shipped data and lab samples from Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory to China, and were later fired. Writer Peter Shawn Taylor reviews the whole sad story, from information released by CSIS. The affair did huge damage to Canada's reputation internationally as a reliable ally. Governor General's Innovation Award