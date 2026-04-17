The B.C. NDP wants us deleted

The BC NDP has officially targeted the Western Standard.
After our latest freedom of information exposé - thanks to the brilliant work of our intrepid BC reporter Alex Zoltan - revealed their internal efforts to undermine a northern oil pipeline project, David Eby’s government dismissed it as “fictional.”
The problem? The documents came straight from their own files through a freedom of information request.
Eby is clearly reeling - our exposé coming on the heels of the British Columbia Supreme Court’s declaration that certain private land titles in Richmond were "defective and invalid" due to Aboriginal title, sparking a province-wide property rights panic.
So, as they try to contain the fallout from their own actions, they’ve naturally gone looking for a target to “cancel.”
They chose the Western Standard!
After our reporting gained traction on X, the NDP went into search-and-destroy mode - scouring our website for headlines and opinion columns they could weaponize.
In a formal hit piece released from Victoria, NDP MLA Rohini Arora has officially labeled us a "racist website." This is coming from the same MLA who was recently caught in her own scandal for making "bizarre and inappropriate" comments toward a political staffer online.
Why?
Because we dare to talk about the issues they want to keep behind closed doors:
We believe Canada is a country of finite jobs and resources. We’ve said what many are thinking: when you flood the system with millions of people without the housing or infrastructure to support them, the standard of living drops for everyone.
The NDP calls our editorial positions "hate." We call them common sense. If the immigration math doesn't work, and if the "economic potential" isn't there to support our own citizens, we should have the courage to say so.
We need skilled workers. What we don’t need is an influx of people without the ability to integrate into the workforce - regardless of where they come from.
The BC NDP is used to a media that stays within the ‘MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+’ open borders industrial complex and identifies more with their equity card-carrying membership and socialist ideology than with the truth.
They don't know how to handle an independent newsroom that refuses to follow their narrative.
This isn't just an attack on us; it’s an attack on you. The NDP wants to decide what topics are "off-limits" for public debate. They want to use the "racist" card to distract from their secret agendas to kill our pipelines and their failure to protect the interests of British Columbians.
They want to "cancel" the Western Standard because we represent the only voice in the province that isn't afraid to be blunt about the state of our province.
This isn't just a British Columbia problem.
It’s a blueprint for how governments across Canada intend to use administrative labels and judicial precedents to silence dissent and erode the fundamental certainty of private property rights.
It's a blueprint for how governments across this country can distract from clear attempts by the government to secretly to undermine the energy industry.
By donating, you are drawing a line in the sand against a "cancel culture" government machine that would rather brand its critics as "racist" than answer for the legal and economic instability it has created.
We aren't backing down. We aren't retracting. And we certainly aren't apologizing.
But fighting a government PR machine is expensive. Unlike the activists the NDP caters to, we rely on the support of our readers to keep our reporters on the beat.