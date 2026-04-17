The B.C. NDP wants us deleted

After our reporting gained traction on X, the NDP went into search-and-destroy mode - scouring our website for headlines and opinion columns they could weaponize.

In a formal hit piece released from Victoria, NDP MLA Rohini Arora has officially labeled us a "racist website." This is coming from the same MLA who was recently caught in her own scandal for making "bizarre and inappropriate" comments toward a political staffer online.

Why?

Because we dare to talk about the issues they want to keep behind closed doors:

We believe Canada is a country of finite jobs and resources. We’ve said what many are thinking: when you flood the system with millions of people without the housing or infrastructure to support them, the standard of living drops for everyone.

The NDP calls our editorial positions "hate." We call them common sense. If the immigration math doesn't work, and if the "economic potential" isn't there to support our own citizens, we should have the courage to say so.

We need skilled workers. What we don’t need is an influx of people without the ability to integrate into the workforce - regardless of where they come from.

The BC NDP is used to a media that stays within the ‘MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+’ open borders industrial complex and identifies more with their equity card-carrying membership and socialist ideology than with the truth.