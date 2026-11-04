Opinion

THIBAULT: Canada-EU summit showed no respect for the provinces

Ottawa’s blatant disregard for provincial leadership threatens the very unity of our federation.
Mark Carney and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon: tensions over Quebec’s voice at the Canada-EU summit.
Mark Carney and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon: tensions over Quebec’s voice at the Canada-EU summit.Image courtesy of AI
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Canada
Montreal
Lng
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Associate member EU
EU Summit