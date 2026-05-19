Opinion

THIELMANN: From Joseph Trutch to David Eby — BC’s battle over land, productivity, and power

The colonial founder, now condemned for his indigenous land policies, understood one thing today’s BC government seems determined to forget: prosperity depends on secure property rights, productive land use and political integration.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs addresses the annual BC cabinet and First Nations leadership gathering in Vancouver, Nov. 4, 2025. On the stage from right: Premier David Eby, Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee, and Cowichan hereditary Chief Shana Thomas of the First Nations Summit.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs addresses the annual BC cabinet and First Nations leadership gathering in Vancouver, Nov. 4, 2025. On the stage from right: Premier David Eby, Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee, and Cowichan hereditary Chief Shana Thomas of the First Nations Summit.Image courtesy of BC Assembly of First Nations
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