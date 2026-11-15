Opinion

THOMAS: Calgary council finally said no, but city planners still wanted yes

With the federal housing money gone and 70 residents objecting, council rejected a 42-unit Britannia project that planners still backed.
Proposed townhouse development in Calgary's Britannia community
Proposed townhouse development in Calgary's Britannia communityCircle YYC screenshot
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Calgary City Council
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Blanket rezoning
Townhomes in Calgary