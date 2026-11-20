Calgary city councillors pull out their calculators and arguments on Monday, November 23, as budget deliberations get underway at city hall.Calgarians are facing a potential 15% property tax increase next year, the largest single-year increase in 30 years, but wait, there's more.Projected residential property tax increases are 10% in 2028, 7.7% in 2029, and 6% in 2030, for a cumulative increase of nearly 45% from 2027 to 2030.And still more, including proposed rate increases of 19.9% for drinking water and 15.2% for wastewater on top of the property tax increases.The operating budget would go from $5.12 billion in 2026 to $5.97 billion in 2027, and the four-year capital plan rises to $21 billion, including $1.7 billion for wastewater treatment plant upgrades and $420 million for pavement rehabilitation.These expenses are all on the wish list council directed the city administration to put together and present to them.Two things are certain: council will reduce some of those numbers a bit, and to say Calgarians will still be upset is an understatement. They will still be mad as hell.They don't want budget reductions; they want budget cuts. Big cuts. Such as eliminating the "want-to-have-things" on the administration's wish list as a starting point. Then, go through the "need-to-have" things on the list with a fine-tooth comb.Calgarians have made cuts, big cuts, on their nice-to-have things, such as entertainment, travel, and going out for a nice dinner once in a while. They've made cuts on need-to-have things as well, such as groceries, clothes for the kids, keeping the lights turned off a little longer than usual, and more, to balance their budgets.If a jet airliner is speeding down the runway for takeoff, but all of a sudden the low fuel light comes on, the pilots of that plane hit the brakes..The low fuel light is on in too many Calgary homes, and Calgarians have been forced to hit the brakes. Many have lost their jobs and are lined up at the food bank while the council debates multi-million-dollar rec centres.Asking the administration for its wish list is not the best way to start budget discussions. When I was a kid, if my father asked me how much allowance I should get every week, I probably would have said "ten bucks" instead of the buck-fifty he was able to give me.The administration wants a Lamborghini but only needs a car. The council's job is to navigate the difference between wants and needs. This includes revisiting and eliminating programs and plans that are on the administration's agenda.An example is the city's GamePLAN, which over 25 years will cost between $200 million and $250 million per year, up to between $5 billion and $6.25 billion. GamePLAN should be scrutinized and have the nice-to-have elements cut with razor-sharp scissors.Does the city really need to spend even more millions of dollars on bike lanes? The lanes should be a revenue opportunity by requiring users to buy licences, as do vehicle owners, to pay for new lanes and maintenance of the entire system.Parts of the city's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program cost $1.1 million a year. What is the full cost? A better question is, why does the city have a DEI program?Calgarians need fire and police departments, well-maintained roads and infrastructure systems, and Mayor Jeromy Farkas said all the right things when the budget documents were made public."Council has some tough decisions ahead," he said. "We will be going through the numbers carefully, challenging assumptions, and looking for savings. My priority is to protect the services Calgarians count on and address the infrastructure that has been neglected for too long. We need to make every dollar count."The time to talk has passed; it's time to cut.Budget deliberations are open to Calgarians in a public hearing from November 23 to 27. Calgarians are invited to participate in council chambers or submit written submissions.Details on providing feedback and attending the public hearing are at www.calgary.ca/council/meetings/public-hearing.