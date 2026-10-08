Opinion

THOMAS: Calgary Mayor Farkas makes an ideological turn to the left

A once common-sense conservative traded pragmatism for left-wing ideology.
Jeromy Farkas and CBC's Rosemary Barton
Jeromy Farkas and CBC's Rosemary BartonImage courtesy of CBC/ChatGPT
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Calgary City Council
Alberta Independence
Opinion
Bearspaw South Feeder Main break
calgary mayor jeromy farkas
Rosemary Baron
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Western Standard
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