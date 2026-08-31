THOMAS: Calgary spends $875,000 on an already answered McMahon Stadium question

The Calgary Stampeders’ first game at McMahon Stadium was on August 15, 1960, against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and since then the team has played more than 550 games in the aging facility.

I have many memories of McMahon, including attending five Grey Cup games and numerous other events.

The first Grey Cup game was in 1975, made memorable when a woman named Nadia danced naked on the field during the opening coin toss, despite it being minus 20 degrees.

In 1978, the Eagles played at McMahon when their hit album Hotel California was #1, and I shared the stage with them.

‘Shared the stage’ may be overstating it, but I was seated backstage, five feet behind the band during the concert.

Before that was Festival Express, in 1970, featuring Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, the Band, and others, where I learned grass didn’t necessarily have anything to do with lawns.

Alice Cooper, Supertramp, the Beach Boys, the Doobie Brothers, and others played at McMahon.

As promotions director at CKXL Radio, our ‘Fun Bus’ served as the ‘green room’ for bands including Chicago and Little River Band.