Opinion

THOMAS: Calgary's Grey Cup Festival is being watered down this year

Water restrictions during Grey Cup week trace back to more than three decades of neglect at city hall.
Calgary’s Grey Cup festivities go ahead under water restrictions. Former mayors Naheed Nenshi and Jyoti Gondek are pictured.
Calgary’s Grey Cup festivities go ahead under water restrictions. Former mayors Naheed Nenshi and Jyoti Gondek are pictured.Image courtesy of AI
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Edmonton Elks
Calgary Jyoti Gondek
Opinion
Montreal Alouettes
Opinion Column
Calgary water restrictions
Grey Cup game
Naheed Nesnhi