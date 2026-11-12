THOMAS: Calgary's Grey Cup Festival is being watered down this year

A big warm, hearty “Howdy” to everyone arriving in the Stampede City for Grey Cup celebrations this week and the game on November 15. Normally, Calgarians are well known to host visitors to a great time. There's lotsa singin' and dancin'; a story or two and a pop or two; just the best dadgum hospitality at all our restaurants, lounges, and bars. You'll get a kick at all the celebrations, so don't pass them by. I say normally, because we have water restrictions in Calgary this week. The second time in 2026, actually. It's not because the city couldn't afford to fix the pipes, but because two successive mayors had what they thought were better ideas about how to spend taxpayer money and ignored the crumbling infrastructure, where Calgary's water pipes are. One former mayor, Naheed Nenshi, was shown a report back in the day about how bad the pipes were but has said he doesn't recall seeing any reports, which is right up there with US House Representative Ilhan Omar saying, to the best of her knowledge, she didn't marry her brother. During Nenshi's Reign of Error, fixing the infrastructure was a pipedream, and instead he left a big blue ring and a pile of rocks at Canada Olympic Park as his legacy. His successor, former mayor Jyoti Gondek, said in an early speech after being elected that Calgary was in the midst of a climate emergency. She then flooded city hall with waves of DEI BS and cultivated woke folk on steroids. She followed that up by making plastic bags illegal. The city has crews busy fixing more than 15 years' worth of neglect, which has led to the water restrictions, not because we're underwater, but because the city's infrastructure is as old as the CFL and got about as much attention from city council over the course of more than three decades as the Canadian league gets in the US..But enough of the history lesson, dear visitors; you probably want to know how all this could affect your Grey Cup celebrations. The City of Calgary has some recommendations on cutting back on water usage. It says all you need is a three-minute shower, but know this: If you're showering with a friend, it likely does not mean you get a six-minute shower.The city says you should flush toilets only when necessary and sorry, there isn't a Flushing Force to call to help make that judgment for you. Call 'em as you pees 'em. There are serious fines for outdoor watering, so instead, be sure to use those porta potties you'll find all over the city. That also helps with that flush-or-no-flush decision. If you're going to the game, you might want to try to get one of those hookup devices they use at the hospital when patients are confined to their beds. Or just don't drink anything. During Grey Cup week.