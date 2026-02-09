THOMAS: Canada's $11.5 billion housing boondoggle — why taxpayers funding a crisis already solving itself?

Canada’s Housing Minister Gregor Robertson has announced he is reaching into taxpayers’ pockets and extracting $11.5 billion to fold Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Build Canada Homes into a new crown corporation.

A crown corporation is just another way of saying “bureaucracy” without saying “bureaucracy,” and if there is a bureaucracy that doesn’t just burn through money, I’ve never heard of one.

Robertson’s announcement was painfully short of details.

“This is just a start,” he said. “We’re at the very beginning of the work that is needed, but despite the challenges, we are building momentum,” adding, “it’s the next step in addressing Canada’s housing crisis,” as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

What that work will be was not itemized by Robertson, just a bunch of pie-in-the-sky mumbo jumbo that the crown corporation would dispose of public lands, subsidize public housing, and provide advice through a CEO and board of directors, plus, “invest in ventures or enterprises including through the acquisition and development of property that is likely to benefit the supply of affordable housing.”

“We are in a housing crisis, one that is the result of three decades of underinvestment in the construction and maintenance of Canada’s affordable housing,” he said. “At this pivotal time in Canada, Canadians elected us with a mandate to build.”

Which raises questions, the first being: Is there still a housing crisis in Canada?

When COVID-19 hit six years ago, the Bank of Canada took its overnight rate down to 0.25%. Canadians rushed to get low-interest-rate mortgages and bought just about every home standing in the country. The supply of homes reached zero, sending prices soaring into the stratosphere, pushing affordability into crisis mode.