Many millions of dollars have been spent on bike lanes in Calgary and Edmonton, keeping the never-idle city hall cheque writers busy and keeping busy the never-ending lobbying of the woke folks on spokes.A search of records in the cities' archives found neither city keeps exact records of bike lane expenditures, but did find various media stories that detailed the locations and costs of new lanes.According to the reports, the two cities together have spent or committed well over $100 million on bike lanes in recent years. Add to that many more millions per year in both cities for snow removal and maintenance.That's a large amount of money that could have gone to funding needed infrastructure repairs in Calgary and Edmonton.Contention surrounds the lanes in both cities.Those opposed decry the loss of parking in high-density communities and impaired access to businesses and residences. Those in favour claim the lanes provide safety for people on "wheeling vehicles" — the City of Calgary's term.The Alberta Government rode in on the issue on November 19 with Bill 43, the Transportation (Safe and Sensible Roads) Statutes Amendment Act, a wide-ranging document covering multiple forms of transit in Alberta, including bike lanes.Not surprisingly, each side in bike lane debates has opposing views of Bill 43. Media in both cities said it restricts bike lanes or curbs their development, but, as is indicated in the name of the act, it is designed to bring common sense to the placement of bike lanes.At a press conference announcing the act, Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said the government will work with municipalities to make sure bike lanes are put in places where they won't obstruct or interfere with anything, "versus trying to cram them into existing congested road networks that are seeing hundreds of thousands of more drivers every year.".The act will also give the Alberta Government the power to have cities remove bike lanes — at the city's cost — that obstruct residences and businesses, as well as impede the flow of motor vehicle traffic.That caught the attention of Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack, who said a lane removal would cost at least $150 million, but sounded more as though he is upset about losing some of his power."They just want to, you know, throw out red meat and have a culture war," said Knack. "Meanwhile, the rest of us actually need to get the job of governing and helping make our city more safe, more affordable.Dreeshen did not comment on a timeline when lanes could be removed, with Knack saying, "it's another example of the province not staying in its lane."Back in October, Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said he opposed Alberta's legislation, calling the move "constant intrusion at the municipal level," arguing that local infrastructure decisions belong with city council and warning against removing existing lanes used by children and commuters.Knack and Farkas are reminded that municipalities operate under the authority of the Alberta Government and that they were elected by voters.Spending so many millions of dollars on a minority of citizens using bike lanes is unfair to the majority who don't, and it's time for the free ride to end.Cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other vehicles using public roads pay for a licence and display a plate and the same must be applied to bikes.In fact, all vehicles using bike lanes should be licensed and display a plate. The revenues would help pay for new lanes as well as maintenance.Another upside is cities would know how many bikes are being used, and determine if and when new bike lanes are needed.No doubt the new legislation, which comes into effect in April, and the idea of paying their way will go over like a flat tire and broken spokes with bike riders and their associated advocacy groups.However, they should happily accept both; the alternative could be to eliminate bike lanes.