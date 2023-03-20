Michelle Rempel Garner
Courtesy CBC

With the Alberta election just over two months away (May 29), all signs point to voters in Calgary being the decision makers and could even determine Justin Trudeau’s fate, says Michelle Garner Rempel, CPC MP for Calgary Nose Hill.

In a newsletter released Monday, Rempel Garner says Trudeau’s deal with New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh to prop up the Liberal government will have ramifications for the Alberta NDP.

Jagmeet Singh
Justin Trudeau

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(4) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I find it so amazing that the WEF member is speaking out against her fellow WEF members, Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh. Is she vying for a Young Global Leader position in the WEF, by back stabbing her fellows?

As to the article, nothing Jagmeet Singh does will win him a seat in another election, just look at his home riding. The only hope for the federal NDP is if the unions wake up and force a new leader.

Regarding Rachel Notley, a vote for her is a vote for Justin Trudeau, point blank, no arguments needed. Who brought Justin Trudeau's Carbon Tax to Alberta, who supported the Justin Transition?

retiredpop
retiredpop

Singh will never vote against Trudeau. He knows he is done when there is another election. He is on such a power trip with his Liberal alliance I doubt very much if he cares two hoots about Rachel Notley.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Even if Telford is forced to testify, being a high up Castreau-crat, does anyone truly expect her to tell the truth? After all, we all know that Castreau and his/her/its (inclusivity doncha know) Castreau-crats' motto is, 'Why tell the truth when a lie 'massaging the truth' works.'

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder, they had to be a very serious reason the Liberal Party filibustered for over 22 hours to try to stop her testimony. What skeletons in the Trudeau closet is she hiding?

