THOMAS: Money talked, so Biden walked

And so, the Joe Biden divorce is finalized and the honeymoon with Kamala Harris, his successor as the Democrats’ presumptive choice for presidential candidate, begins. Biden would have us believe the divorce was amicable and that it was his decision. In his speech on Wednesday night from the White House, he said “When you elected me to this office, I promised to always level with you, to tell you the truth. In recent weeks, it’s become clear to me I need to unite my party, but nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy and that includes personal ambition.” “So, I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time of place is now.” Always tell the truth? It was his decision to drop his bid for a second term? In order to save democracy? Nope, none are true. The truth is he was removed in a 'palace coup’ organized by the highest-ranking Democrats in the US government, including former president Barack Obama, former house speakers Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer and ranking member Jerry Nadler, as well as 37 Democrat members of congress. AAA list celebrities, most notably George Clooney, also joined the chorus, singing ‘Hey Joe, it’s time to go.’ And not to unite his party or save democracy, as Joe said, but because of Joe’s diminished mental and physical capabilities, which Joe didn’t mention. And to the horror of the Democrats, their controlled media, including CNN, MSNBC, the major TV networks, The New York Times, The Washington Post, et al, publicly questioned whether Joe should stay in the race. If we were living in 18th-Century France, Biden would have been guillotined, the fate met by King Louis XIV. However, the group that finally brought down the guillotine was not his former colleagues and friends, but the group of donors that threatened to hold back roughly US$100 million in campaign funds as long as Joe was in the race. Since he dropped out, about US$200 million has flowed into the Democrat coffers. How significant is the money? On Friday, Democrat royalty, Barrack and Michelle Obama, officially, and finally, threw their support behind princess Harris. Before the cash arrived, it was ‘crickets’ from the Obamas The Democrat Party is evil, the way most cults are evil. They care only about maintaining power and manipulating people and events. If people are sacrificed, so be it. They campaign on saving the environment, solving poverty, whole heartedly embracing gender transitions (regardless of the physical and mental harms), forcing electric vehicles on Americans whether they want them or not and more, as long as their deep-pocketed supporters keep writing the big cheques. They have also perfected the Nazi and Marxist credo of ‘always accuse the other guys of being who we are and what we do.’ They said Donald Trump lied "29" times (so far offering no proof) during his debate with Biden while ignoring the lies Biden told, one being the US Customs and Protection Agency had endorsed him. A spokesman for the agency immediately denied it on social media. As numerous videos of Biden started appearing on social media, showing his lack of acuity and mobility, the White House spin office called them ‘deep fakes’, saying they had been edited. The Dem-controlled media hopped on the story, saying ‘right wing media’ altered the videos, to cast shade on Biden. The claim was a lie Those reports stopped immediately, even before the Trump/Biden debate ended, when the latter stumbled, and stuttered, had difficulty keeping his train of thought and unable to finish sentences. The debate was live, couldn’t be edited. And that’s when the guillotine blade was sharpened, by the Democrat media, the Democrat Party and most importantly, that group of donors. But Biden’s bad days may not be over. Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential candidate, should she get the nomination, will be the target of Trump, who’s not known to hold back. He will attack the Biden administration, from top to bottom, every chance he gets, with those attacks focussed on Harris. This opens the door for Harris to put the blame squarely on Biden’s shoulders, and don’t be surprised if she does. There are still donors to be concerned about, many who may not want to be associated with Biden and funding his policies. The Democrats don’t hesitate to ‘eat their young’ (and old) and the Biden bake-off may not be over.