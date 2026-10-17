Opinion

THOMAS: Ottawa's worst nightmare — Alberta must vote ‘yes’ on the nine

If Albertans ever needed a reason to vote on all nine questions, Prime Minister Mark Carney gave them one.
Ottawa's expanding grip on Alberta
Ottawa's expanding grip on AlbertaImage courtesy of @cnm5000 and ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Opinion
Opinion Column
Alberta referendum 2026
What's on the ballots in Alberta referendum?
When is the Alberta referendum
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news